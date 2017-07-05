Veteran memorial dedicated in western Iowa

News

OAKLAND, Iowa (AP) – Residents in a western Iowa city have gathered to dedicate a monument that honors fallen soldiers and veterans. The Daily Nonpareil reports that artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen painted the Pottawattamie County Freedom Rock in Oakland’s Chautauqua Park in March.

The 10-feet high, 13-feet long and 10-feet wide boulder features paintings of four Iowa veterans. The monument is one of a series the artist is working to complete in all 99 Iowa counties.

The Oakland Friday Coffee Ladies organized the project after viewing the original Freedom Rock in Greenfield. Grants from the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, donations from OSI Industries of Oakland and individual donations helped pay for the project.

The project included sidewalk, crushed rock, lighting, signage and a bronze statue of a soldier saluting.