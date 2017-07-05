Vehicle vs. Motorcycle accident at Hwy 71 & I-80

News

Atlantic Fire and Rescue, along with Medivac Ambulance were called to the scene of a vehicle versus motorcycle accident this afternoon, just south of Interstate 80 from the Highway 71 eastbound off-ramp. Iowa State Patrol Troopers who came upon the accident reported at least one person was injured. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at around 2:42-p.m.

LifeNet helicopter was enroute to the Cass County Memorial Hospital just after 3-p.m. No other details are currently available.