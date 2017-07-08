Vacant Iowa Tyson plant listed for sale for about $2.5M

News

CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three years of sitting vacant, a Tyson Foods plant in the northwestern Iowa community of Cherokee could be showing signs of life. The Des Moines Register reports that the property owner recently listed the site with Chicago-based Global Food Properties. Local leaders hope that means a new occupant for the 250,000 square-foot plant will be found.

Tyson, once Cherokee’s largest employer, closed in September 2014, taking 450 jobs with it. Since then, Tyson has held onto the lease. Last July, the company offered to buy out its lease, which doesn’t expire until 2020. But the offer went nowhere, as the property owner feared taking over the costs of security, maintenance, utilities and property taxes.

The plant and its 45-acre site are listed for about $2.5 million.