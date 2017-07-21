(Update) Woman arrested for OWI following Hwy 6 accident, Thursday

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Highway 6, was arrested for OWI. 62-year old Jessica Ferrera, of Council Bluffs, was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered when she fell onto a barbed wire fence after her vehicle went into a ditch a little after Noon, Thursday.

The accident happened as the woman was driving east on Highway 6, between Oakland and Griswold. During an investigation, Ferrera tested above the legal limit for intoxication.