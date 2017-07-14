(Update) Multiple fire departments battle 2 story blaze in Exira

News

A two-story structure fire was occurring in downtown Exira early this morning. According to an Exira firefighter, the page went out at around 2:20-a.m., for the blaze at Jerry’s Bar at 100 W. Washington Street. Atlantic Fire Department’s quint (Ladder truck) and Anita Fire’s tanker truck were requested at 3:25-a.m.

KJAN News arrived on the scene not long thereafter. Even though there wasn’t much of a breeze, smoke from the blaze could seen and smelled as far south as Brayton. Downtown Exira was filled with a thick, acrid smoke, as calls for help from the Audubon, Kimballton and Adair Fire Departments. The main problem was with the water supply, according to the fireman we spoke with. Cumberland, Massena and Marne Fire Department’s tanker trucks were also called to provide extra water between 5:30-and 5:40-a.m. Griswold, Lewis and Coon Rapids Tanker trucks were requested as well just before 6-a.m.. Other personnel were on hand as well, including Exira Rescue, Portsmouth Fire, and the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry’s bar recently underwent a renovation, from what we were told. Crews were working feverishly to contain the blaze to the bar. It’s expected they’ll be on the scene for at least a couple of more hours.