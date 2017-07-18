Update: Most Counties N. of I-80…Heat Advisory in effect Noon Wed. thru 8-pm Saturday

News, Weather

Beginning Wednesday, a prolonged period of 4 days of Heat Advisory conditions with apparent temperature values near to above 105 degrees are possible across central to southern Iowa. Area Counties: Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to 8 PM CDT Saturday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect.

* TEMPERATURE…Highs in the low to mid 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s to mid 70s will create heat index values around 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon Wednesday through Saturday. Further, overnight low temperatures will be near 75 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safetyand health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.