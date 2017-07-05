Update: MN man injured in car-vs-motorcycle accident on Hwy 71

News

Authorities say a man from Minnesota was injured during a collision between a car and his motorcycle, Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened near the eastbound Interstate 80 off ramp and Highway 71, at around 2:40-p.m.

Authorities say the motorcyclist stopped at the end of the ramp at the stop sign, before proceeding to cross the Highway. He saw a car approaching and stopped, but the driver of the car was unable to avoid the collision. The motorcyclist was transported by Medivac to the Cass County Memorial Hospital and flown a short time later to an undisclosed hospital. The driver of the car and his passengers were not hurt. They were all from Ontario, Canada. No names were immediately released.

Atlantic Fire and Rescue assisted at the accident scene.