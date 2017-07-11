(Update): Heat Advisory expanded to several area counties

Weather

The National Weather Service has expanded a Heat Advisory issued earlier this morning. The Advisory is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Advisory now includes the Counties of Cass, Adams, Taylor and Ringgold, in addition to Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page,

* TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with heat index readings around 105 degrees during the afternoon and early evening hours.

* IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 911.