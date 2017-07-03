(Update) – Glenwood Residents allowed to return to their homes following evac

News

The Glenwood Police Department reports residents in a four-square block area of a major gas line leak were allowed to return to their homes late this (Monday) morning. Authorities said just before noon today (Monday), that crews with Black Hills Energy were able to stop the leak that was reported at around 9-a.m. after a construction crew struck a natural gas line in the area of 3rd and Elm Streets.

Law enforcement and Glenwood Fire / Rescue personnel assisted in evacuating residents from their homes and sheltering them at the Grace United Methodist Church at 2nd and Walnut in Glenwood, as a safety precaution. Residents had been asked to leave the area on foot and not by motor vehicle.They even posted a warning on social media for people to “Quit shooting fireworks while a major gas leak is going on!”

According to reports, the gas leak could be heard and smelled from several blocks away.