Update for counties S. of I-80 & Harrison County: Excessive Heat Warning in effect beginning Noon Wed.

Counties: Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold: Excessive Heat Warning from Noon Wednesday through 8-p.m. Saturday, and from 1-p.m. Wed. thru 8-p.m. Friday for Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to 8 PM CDT Saturday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect.

* TEMPERATURE…Highs in the mid 90s and dewpoints in the 70s will create heat index values around 105 degrees each afternoon Wednesday through Saturday. Further, overnight low temperatures will be near 75 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and

check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended invehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.