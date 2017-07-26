Update: DCI agents visited the home of former Cass County 911 Director

News

A neighbor of former Cass County 911 Director Rob Koppert confirmed with KJAN News today (Wednesday), that DCI agents and Cass County Sheriff’s officials were at Koppert’s home a little after 8-a.m., Monday. The neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, said another neighbor witnessed the same activity. Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren would not comment publicly on any possible investigation, with the exception of saying that no local law enforcement agencies are involved. McLaren and Cass County Attorney Dave Wiederstein would only go on record as saying Koppert resigned at his request, and was NOT asked to do so.

That news falls on the heels of action taken Tuesday evening by the Cass County Public Safety Commission, who accepted Koppert’s resignation. Cass County Attorney David Wiederstein said he and Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren had met with Koppert Monday morning at his request. At that time, he submitted his letter of resignation to them. Wiederstein said there was some brief discussion, but nothing further.

Koppert acted as the 911 Director for Cass County since the mid-1990’s. He has been experiencing health issues lately. The Board appointed Cass County Emergency Management Director Mike Kennon as Interim 911 Director. The process will now begin to revise the position’s job description and then seeking applicants.