(Update) At least one dead following crash off I-80 in Cass County

At least one person died early this (Thursday) morning in a fiery accident in Cass County. According to dispatch reports, Atlantic Fire and Rescue along with Medivac Ambulance, responded to a reported rollover accident off the Olive Street exit from westbound I-80. Crews were dispatched at around 1:45-a.m. The vehicle was said to have been on fire and on its side, with at least one person trapped inside.

The Cass County Medical Examiner was called to the scene. No other details were available (as of 2:47-a.m.).