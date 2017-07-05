Update 6:15-p.m. 7/5: Names released in Cass Co. motorcycle/car accident

News

The Iowa State Patrol Wednesday evening released the names of those involved in a car versus motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 just off the Interstate 80 eastbound off ramp. Officials say the operator of the motorcycle, 65-year old Thomas Joseph Radniecki, of Oklee, MN., who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, before being flown by LifeNet helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha.

The accident happened at around 2:40-p.m., when Radniecki’s 2012 Honda was struck by a 2017 Chrysler that was driven by 54-year old Suzanne McRae, of Strathroy, Ontario, Canada. Radniecki had just exited I-80 eastbound the mile marker 60 (The Highway 71 off ramp), and failed to yield at the stop sign. The southbound car made contact with the left front side of the cycle.

McRae and her passenger, who were wearing their seat belts, were not hurt. Atlantic Fire and Rescue, Medivac and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.