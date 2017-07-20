(update 6:11-a.m.) KS woman killed in Cass County crash

News

The Iowa State Patrol reports a woman from Kansas died during a crash early this (Thursday) morning in Cass County. 33-year old Petra Warnick, of Lenexa, KS, died at the scene of the crash that happened at around 1:44-a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound, in the construction area around Exit 57 (Olive Street).

The 1999 Pontiac Bonneville Warnick was driving had been reported driving in a reckless or erratic manner a few miles east of the crash, just moments before it happened. The car, for reasons unknown, left the Interstate and entered the Exit 57 off ramp in a construction area, before it went airborne and rolled over, coming to rest on its side. The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames.

Warnick, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported from the scene to the State Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny. The Patrol was assisted at the scene by Cass, Audubon and Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, Atlantic Fire and Rescue, and Medivac Ambulance.