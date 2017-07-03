(Update) 3 from OR injured in Bluffs semi rollover accident

News

Police in Council Bluffs, Monday, identified the three persons who were injured in a semi-tractor trailer rollover accident Sunday morning. Authorities say the driver, 38-year old Anatoliy Zvozdetskiy, and his passengers, 31-year old Caren Sargent and 49-year old Demitry Leontey, all of Portland, OR., suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, for treatment.

The accident happened at around 7:44-a.m. Sunday, on the west bound I-80 off ramp to the South Expressway. Police and fire crews worked to block the roadway and extract the victims from the wreckage. The west bound exit from I-80 to South Expressway was was closed for several hours until the debris could be cleared.The accident remains under investigation.

(Photos by Council Bluffs Police on their Facebook page)