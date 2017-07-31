(Update) 2 hurt in Saturday morning Shelby County crash

News

In an update to our weekend report, the Iowa State Patrol says two people were injured during an accident early Saturday morning, in Shelby County. The accident happened on Highway 59, south of Earling, at around 1:40-a.m., when a 2004 Cadillac driven by 34-year-old Manuel Jimez Perez, of Des Moines, crossed the center line as the vehicle was traveling southbound. 21-year-old Bradley Flogstad, of Holstein, who was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound, tried to avoid colliding with the Cadillac, but his car was struck on the driver’s side door. The Cadillac continued south into the east ditch where it rolled onto its top. Flogstad’s vehicle came to rest on its wheels, in the east ditch.

Officials say Perez was trapped inside the car and had to be extracted by mechanical means. He was transported to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan and then life-flighted to UNMC in Omaha. A report on his condition was not released. Flogstad was transported to Myrtue Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.