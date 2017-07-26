United says it’s ‘saddened’ by rabbit’s death

News

United Airlines says it is saddened by the death of a giant rabbit after a flight from London to Chicago and is reviewing a lawsuit filed by the animal’s owners in Iowa. The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges the airline was negligent in the care and transportation of the rabbit, named “Simon,” and then improperly cremated him. The lawsuit was filed more than three months after airline workers found the continental rabbit dead.

In response, United released a statement saying the company is “saddened by Simon’s death in April” and that the airline is “currently reviewing” the complaint. A group of Iowa executives filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages to cover the costs of the rabbit and punitive damages.

Attorney Guy Cook represents three Iowa businessmen who bought the rabbit with the intention of showing him at the Iowa State Fair and then displaying the animal to raise money for the annual event.