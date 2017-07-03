Union County Sheriff’s report (7/3)

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place Saturday morning. 34-year old Nicki Renee Jones, of Creston, was arrested at around 1-a.m. at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a Union County warrant for theft 2nd degree. Jones was later released from the Union County Jail on $5,000 bond.

And, a little 3-a.m. Saturday, 25-year old Diego Ricardo Manzanarez, of Greenfield, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center for OWI 1st offense. Manzanarez was later released from the Union County Jail on $1,000.00 bond.