Underage drinking party nets 1 arrest & multiple citations

News

Police in Red Oak, early this (Saturday) morning, responded to a report of a drinking party involving six persons underage, in the 1200 block of E. Summit Street. One person, 25-year old Chelsea Brianne Gugenhan, of Red Oak, was arrested for Interference with Official Acts. Her bond, at the Montgomery County Jail, was set at $300.The incident was reported at around 12:15-a.m.

Among those who were cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and then released at the scene, was: