Underage drinking party nets 1 arrest & multiple citations
July 8th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Police in Red Oak, early this (Saturday) morning, responded to a report of a drinking party involving six persons underage, in the 1200 block of E. Summit Street. One person, 25-year old Chelsea Brianne Gugenhan, of Red Oak, was arrested for Interference with Official Acts. Her bond, at the Montgomery County Jail, was set at $300.The incident was reported at around 12:15-a.m.
Among those who were cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and then released at the scene, was:
- 18-year old Colby John Nicholas Rasmussen, of Elliott
- 20-year old Michael Lee Hughes, 18-year old Ciara Lianne Hebb, 20-year old Yessica Lemus-Silva, and 20-year old Cameo Taylor Stephens all of Red Oak.
- 20-year old Roberto James Valquier, of Shenandoah.