Two sustain minor injuries in Red Oak crash Monday

News

The Red Oak Police Department responded to a two vehicle accident at 1:14pm Monday at the intersection of North 8th Street and Highway 34. Officers found after investigation that a 2011 Chevy Cruze driven by 45-year-old Nichole LeeAnn King of Villisca was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 when she was struck by a northbound 1999 Mercury Marauder driven by 84-year-old James Edward Ehlers of Red Oak. Ehlers had failed to stop at the stop sign of the intersection with Highway 34. Ehlers and his passenger Magdalene Ehlers were taken to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital by Red Oak Rescue for minor injuries. Ehlers was issued a written warning for Failure to Obey a Stop Sign.

Damage to the Chevy was estimated at $9,000 and was a total loss. Damage to the Mercury was estimated at $6,000 and was also a total loss. Red Oak Police were assisted at the scene by the Red Oak Fire Department, Red Oak Rescue, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and several witnesses to the accident.