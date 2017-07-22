Two arrests in Red Oak Friday night
July 22nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Two men were arrested on separate charges late Friday night, in Red Oak. According to Red Oak Police, 27-year old Michael Todd Archer, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 10:56-p.m. in the 1900 block of E. Summit Street, for making false reports to Communications with Public Entities. Archer was being held Saturday in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond.
And, 20-year old Robert Michael Daugherty, of Elliott, was arrested at around 10:20-p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Broadway Street in Red Oak, for Public Intoxication. Daughtery was also being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond.