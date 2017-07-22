Two arrests in Red Oak Friday night

News

Two men were arrested on separate charges late Friday night, in Red Oak. According to Red Oak Police, 27-year old Michael Todd Archer, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 10:56-p.m. in the 1900 block of E. Summit Street, for making false reports to Communications with Public Entities. Archer was being held Saturday in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond.

And, 20-year old Robert Michael Daugherty, of Elliott, was arrested at around 10:20-p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Broadway Street in Red Oak, for Public Intoxication. Daughtery was also being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond.