Trial begins in ex-Iowa Senate aide’s sex harassment lawsuit

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A trial has begun on the sexual harassment lawsuit by a former Iowa Senate Republican Caucus aide. The trial opened Monday in Polk County District Court on the lawsuit filed in October 2014 by Kirsten Anderson. Anderson contends that she was fired from her job as caucus communications director because she complained that for years, she had been subjected to sexual harassment by male aides and lawmakers.

She says that after she complained, her supervisors began nitpicking her work and eventually fired her. Republican officials deny that she was harassed and say she was fired because of poor job performance.

The defendants include the state of Iowa, the Senate, the caucus and several officials. The lawsuit seeks unspecified amounts in back pay and damages but not reinstatement to her position.