Traffic stop Sunday morning in Adams County results in OWI arrest

News

A traffic stop early this (Sunday) morning in Adams County, resulted in the arrest of a man on an OWI charges. 50-year old Davin Matthew Perrin, of Corning, was arrested following the traffic stop that occurred at around 12:04-a.m., near the intersection of 255th and Grove Avenue. Perrin failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated/2nd offense. He was being held in the Adams County Jail on a $2,000 cash only bond.