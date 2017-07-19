Traffic stop in Shenandoah results in 2 arrested on drug charges

News

Authorities say a traffic stop in Shenandoah Tuesday resulted in two people being arrested on drug charges. Shenandoah Police Department stopped a vehicle for having no license at Orchard Corners near Highway 59. Following an investigation and deployment of the K-9 Unit, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Taken into custody was 32-year old Kenton Schooling and 30-year-old Tiffany Wood, both of Shenandoah. They were being held in the Fremont County Jail on $100,000 bond each, on charges that include possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, Monte Newton, of Shenandoah, was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.