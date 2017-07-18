Traffic stop in Audubon County results in the arrest of an Exira man

News

Sheriff’s officials in Audubon County say a traffic stop early this (Tuesday) morning in the 3300 block of Pheasant Avenue, resulted in an arrest. 30-year old Edmound Joseph White, of Exira, was taken into custody at around 1-a.m., for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and for numerous traffic citations. White was later released after appearing before a magistrate. Sheriff’s K9 “Axel” assisted in the investigation.