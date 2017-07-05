Tractor ride this weekend in Adair County

Ag/Outdoor, News

The Adair County Historical Society will hold a Tractor Ride this weekend, in Greenfield. The event takes place at the Heritage Complex on the west edge of Greenfield, beginning at 7-a.m., Saturday. The cost is $10 per tractor and includes breakfast. Riders can register the morning of the ride. Guests are welcome and can purchase breakfast at the museum.

You’re invited to join the riders at the Adair Lion’s Club Snack Shack in the Adair City Park, at Noon. Ride highlights include the Casey Fun Days Parade, and the traditional loop through the Good Samaritan Center drive, in Fontanelle.

For more info., call Terri Queck-Matzie at 515-201-0829.