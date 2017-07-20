Time running out to file area school board nomination papers

News

Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman reminds persons interested in running for your local school board, that August 3rd is the last date nomination papers may be filed with your school board secretary, in advance of the September 12th School Board elections. All offices are for four-year terms.

For the Atlantic Community School District, there are two At-Large local directors seats open on the School Board. Incumbents are Kristy Pellett and Josh E. McLaren, both of Atlantic.

In the CAM School District, there is an At-Large local director seat open, as well as a North District local director, and a South District local director. The incumbents include: Chuck Kinze, of Anita – North Director; Gary Dinkla, of Massena – South Director, and Nick Kaufman, of Adair – At Large.

And in the Griswold School District, there are two At-Large local director seats open, and one seat each in District 3 and District 4. Incumbents include: Scott C. Peterson of Elliott – District 3; Donald K. Smith – District 4; Steve Baier, of Griswold, and Robert Peterson, of Elliott – At Large.

Election information, including the candidate nomination form, is available online at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, from the local school board secretary’s offices, and the Cass County Auditor’s Office. Check with your local school board secretary for local school board director district boundaries.