THURSDAY, JULY 27th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: Two International 900 model 6-row, 30″ corn planters that are field ready. $750 each; Vermeer 605-J large round baler, $2,500. Call 641-345-2264 (Fontanelle area).

FOR SALE: 6 Shop lights with 100 watt bulbs, plus extra bulbs. Almost 8′ leads. They are in good shape and they all work. Asking $65.00 for all six. Also have a shop light on a telescoping stand. It is like new, both lights work. A plus for any shop. I am selling it because I just don’t use it anymore. $55.00. Call 417-876-7103 (Local number).

WANTED: 36″ x 80″ white left swing storm door in good (to very good) condition. Want it to have screen that can be lifted up and down over the glass. Prefer Larsen brand or one that is comparable to a Larsen. Phone # is 515-681-5997.