THURSDAY, JULY 20th

Trading Post

July 20th, 2017 by Jim Field

FOR SALE:  Selling Beef, either a half or quarter.  The cost is $650.00 for half and $325.00 per quarter plus processing at Atlantic Locker which runs close to $2.00 per pound. The cow will go in on Aug 10th and be weighed at that time. You may call the locker with questions or 249-2426.

FOR SALE:  5 drawer Dresser.    48” high- 33” wide.  Very good condition.   4 years old.  Purchased new from Brymon’s     $50 o.b.o.   712-254-7989.

FOR SALE:  a small bicycle, like new,$15.00 or best offer. Call or text 712.789.0360.