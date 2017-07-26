Taylor County K9 assists in arrests

News

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Tuesday of 45-year old Kerri Lynn Pace, of Villisca. Pace was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Authorities say after receiving information of a gas drive off from Casey’s in Bedford, a vehicle fitting the description and direction of travel was located and stopped by deputy at the intersection of Highways 148 and 2. After a search of the vehicle was conducted with the assistance of K9 “Ciba,” methamphetamine along with scales and baggies associated with drug distribution was located. Pace cash bond was set at $25,000.

And, on July 21st, Zach Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested on a Page County warrant for failure to appear. It was believed Anderson was at a residence in Gravity. When Deputies tried to locate Anderson, he ran out the back door of the residence. K9 “Ciba” was deployed, tracked and located Anderson a few hundred yards away hiding in a tree. Anderson was arrested without further incident and turned over to Page County Deputies. Anderson was also wanted by Fremont County Iowa and Douglas County Nebraska.