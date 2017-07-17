Tabor woman injured in Mills County accident last week

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured during a single-vehicle accident last Wednesday morning, near Malvern. 67-year old Sandra Hanna, of Tabor, was transported to the UNMC in Omaha by Malvern Rescue, after the 2013 Chevy she was driving went out of control on Highway 34, just past 295th Street. The accident happened at around 5:05-a.m.

Officials say Hanna was traveling east in the rain on the wet, Highway 34 pavement, when the vehicle went out of control and left the north side of the road. It hit a driveway at 29776 Highway 34 before launching into the air and landing on its side in the front yard of 29778 Highway 34.