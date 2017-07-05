SW Iowans can apply for federal loans to rebuild after June 12-16 storms

News

Homeowners, renters and business owners in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska who had damage during severe weather almost a month ago may qualify for federal aid. The U-S Small Business Administration has declared a disaster for the storms, tornadoes and high winds June 12th through the 16th. S-B-A spokesman Rick Jenkins says they’re long-term, low-interest loans.

“It’s one of the quirks of the SBA’s program,” Jenkins says. “Not only do we help businesses rebuild and recover with loans of up to $2-million to repair or replace damages they incurred as a result of a disaster, but also we help homeowners and renters.” The disaster declaration makes S-B-A assistance available in Fremont and Mills counties in Iowa and in Cass, Lancaster, Otoe, Sarpy and Saunders counties in Nebraska.

“A homeowner could borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence,” Jenkins says, “and homowners and renters can borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property that was lost in the disaster.” The interest rates are very low, according to Jenkins, one-point-nine percent for homeowners and renters, and three-point-two percent for businesses, with terms up to 30 years. An S-B-A Disaster Loan Outreach Center is opening tomorrow (Thursday) in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, but Iowans with damage don’t necessarily have to make the drive.

“There’s three ways to apply for a loan: You can come into the center, sit down and talk to our customer service reps, you can call the toll-free 800-number and our customer service representatives will help you through the application process while you’re on the phone, or you can do it online yourself.”

For help, call the S-B-A at (800) 659-2955 or visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

(Radio Iowa)