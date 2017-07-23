SUV hits parked vehicle in Creston parking lot, Sunday morning

News

Police in Creston say no injuries were reported after an SUV hit another SUV in a restaurant parking lot late Sunday morning. Officials say 85-year old Marvin Ringgberg, of Shannon City, was attempting to park in the Family Restaurant parking lot at around 11:36-a.m., when he was unable to find his brake while attempting to park. Ringgberg’s 2010 Chevy Equinox rolled into the rear of a legally parked 2007 Ford Edge, causing a total of $3,000 damage. No citations were issued.