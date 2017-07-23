SUV hits parked vehicle in Creston parking lot, Sunday morning
July 23rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Police in Creston say no injuries were reported after an SUV hit another SUV in a restaurant parking lot late Sunday morning. Officials say 85-year old Marvin Ringgberg, of Shannon City, was attempting to park in the Family Restaurant parking lot at around 11:36-a.m., when he was unable to find his brake while attempting to park. Ringgberg’s 2010 Chevy Equinox rolled into the rear of a legally parked 2007 Ford Edge, causing a total of $3,000 damage. No citations were issued.