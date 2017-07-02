Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon
July 2nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The National Weather Services says a few strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this (Sunday) afternoon into the evening. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail with the highest risk area along and south of Highway 20 and west of Interstate 35. An isolated tornado may occur. Brief heavy rain is also possible. Please monitor the forecast for updates regarding this threat of severe weather.