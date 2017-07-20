Storms slam into northeast Iowa, damaging homes, buildings

News, Weather

MCGREGOR, Iowa (AP) — Thunderstorms have powered through northern and northeast Iowa, damaging homes, buildings and crop fields. The National Weather Service says wind gusts to 75 mph and heavy rain were reported Wednesday evening in several locations, and a tornado was reported 2 miles (3 kilometers) west-southwest of Fort Atkinson. No injuries have been reported. Residents and officials report trees and power lines have been knocked down, leaving hundreds of people without electricity. Officials say the city of McGregor has been hit hard, sustaining damage to City Hall and several other structures downtown. St. Mary’s Catholic Church has been pressed into duty as a shelter. Authorities say a semitrailer was blown over on Interstate 35 near Hanlontown.