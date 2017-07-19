State Softball Scoreboard Wednesday 7/19/2017
July 19th, 2017 by Jim Field
Class 1A Consolations
5th Place: Akron-Westfield 6, Colfax-Mingo 3
7th Place: Belle Plaine 4, Montezuma 3
Class 2A Consolations
First round: Logan-Magnolia 8, North Union 0
First round: Central Springs 3, Waterloo Columbus 0
5th Place: Central Springs 2, Logan-Magnolia 0
7th Place: North Union vs. Waterloo Columbus
Class 3A Consolations
First round: Humboldt 6, West Marshall 3
First round: Sioux Center 6, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5
5th Place: Humboldt 10, Sioux Center 0
7th Place: West Marshall 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1
Class 4A Consolations
First round: Mount Pleasant 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
First round: Carlisle 4, Fairfield 0
5th Place: Mount Pleasant vs. Carlisle
7th Place: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Fairfield 4:00pm
Class 5A Consolations
First round: Johnston 10, Dowling Catholic 2
First round: WDM Valley 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3
5th Place: Johnston vs. WDM Valley 4:00pm
7th Place: Dowling Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4:00pm