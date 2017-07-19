State Softball Scoreboard Wednesday 7/19/2017

Sports

Class 1A Consolations

5th Place: Akron-Westfield 6, Colfax-Mingo 3

7th Place: Belle Plaine 4, Montezuma 3

Class 2A Consolations

First round: Logan-Magnolia 8, North Union 0

First round: Central Springs 3, Waterloo Columbus 0

5th Place: Central Springs 2, Logan-Magnolia 0

7th Place: North Union vs. Waterloo Columbus

Class 3A Consolations

First round: Humboldt 6, West Marshall 3

First round: Sioux Center 6, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5

5th Place: Humboldt 10, Sioux Center 0

7th Place: West Marshall 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1

Class 4A Consolations

First round: Mount Pleasant 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

First round: Carlisle 4, Fairfield 0

5th Place: Mount Pleasant vs. Carlisle

7th Place: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Fairfield 4:00pm

Class 5A Consolations

First round: Johnston 10, Dowling Catholic 2

First round: WDM Valley 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3

5th Place: Johnston vs. WDM Valley 4:00pm

7th Place: Dowling Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4:00pm