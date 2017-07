State Softball Scoreboard Friday 7/21/2017

Sports

State Softball Championships Friday, July 21

Class 1A

3rd Place: 1:30 p.m. (Delayed) – Diamond 2 – Westwood (30-11) vs. Sigourney (23-12)

Championship: 4:23 p.m. (Was Delayed by Lightning) – Buena Vista University Diamond – Kee (37-2) vs. Clarksville (29-2)

Class 2A

3rd Place – 3:30 p.m. (Delayed) – Diamond 2 – Durant (32-8) vs. Interstate 35 (27-5)

Championship: 4:53 p.m. (Delayed) – Buena Vista University Diamond – Iowa City Regina (29-11) vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (32-8)

Class 3A

3rd Place – 5:30 p.m. – Diamond 2 (Delayed) – Center Point-Urbana (30-11) vs. Mount Vernon

Championship: 7:08 p.m. (Delayed) – Buena Vista University Diamond – Davenport Assumption (43-1) vs. Albia (30-8)

Class 4A

Friday, July 21

3rd Place: Oskaloosa 14, Charles City 1

Championship: Winterset 5, Ballard 2

Class 5A

3rd Place: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, Urbandale 3

Championship: Pleasant Valley 8, Waukee 2

