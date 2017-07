Sports

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Dowling Catholic 8, Mason City 1

Also taking place Thursday (7/27), are the 1A & 2A Semifinals

Class 1A:

Newman Catholic 2, Remsen St. Mary’s 0

Martensdale-St.Marys 6, Akron-Westfield 1

Class 2A:

5 p.m — Iowa City Regina (28-7) vs. Beckman Catholic (29-11)

7:30 p.m. — Centerville (24-10) vs. Kuemper Catholic (21-12)