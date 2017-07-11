Special Weather Statement – strong thunderstorms

Weather

Guthrie IA-Audubon IA-Adair IA-Cass IA-

301 AM CDT TUE JUL 11 2017

…Strong Winds to 50 mph Possible with Line of Storms…

At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Manning to near Atlantic. Movement was

east at 60 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Audubon, Anita, Exira, Adair, Elk Horn, Kimballton, Brayton and

Audubon County Airport.