Special Weather Statement: High heat & Humidity late Sat. Afternoon

AREA COUNTIES: Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-

346 PM CDT Sat Jul 15 2017

…High Heat and Humidity for the Next Few Hours...

Late afternoon and early evening temperatures will remain near the 90 degree mark for the next two to three hours…then fall this evening back into the 80s. Dewpoints have risen across the affected area near a weak boundary creating heat indices that will reach 98 to 104 F during the next few hours.

If you have outdoor plans this evening…take appropriate precautions and avoid prolonged strenuous activities and overexertion. Consider scaling back your activities to avoiding heat related illnesses.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids and if you begin to feel ill due to the heat, seek a cooler sheltered area or a building with air conditioning.

Hot weather is expected next week…especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Portions of southern Iowa may reach the 90s most of next week. Keep up with later forecasts and statements for updates on next week`s heat potential.