Special Weather Statement: Guthrie & Dallas Counties

Weather

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

414 PM CDT TUE JUL 4 2017

…Strong storms with small hail in parts of central Iowa…

At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Earlham, or 9 miles west of Adel, moving north at

15 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Adel, Stuart, Dallas Center, Earlham, Panora, De Soto, Lake Panorama,

Redfield, Dexter, Diamondhead Lake, Menlo and Linden.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.