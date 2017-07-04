Special Weather Statement: Guthrie & Dallas Counties
July 4th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
414 PM CDT TUE JUL 4 2017
…Strong storms with small hail in parts of central Iowa…
At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Earlham, or 9 miles west of Adel, moving north at
15 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Adel, Stuart, Dallas Center, Earlham, Panora, De Soto, Lake Panorama,
Redfield, Dexter, Diamondhead Lake, Menlo and Linden.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.