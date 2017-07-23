Special Weather Statement for Fog: Cass & area Counties (7/23)

Weather

Sac-Calhoun-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-

Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold Counties – 519 AM CDT Sun Jul 23 2017

…Areas of Dense Fog over Western Iowa this Morning…

Areas of dense fog will continue to impact portions of western to southwest Iowa this morning. Visibility to less than one half mile are likely to persist through around 8 AM CDT. Use low beam headlights and extra caution during your morning commute.