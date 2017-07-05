Space available in upcoming Hunter Education classes

Ag/Outdoor, News, Sports

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering hunter education classes during the months of July and August. The classes are taught by knowledgeable and certified volunteer instructors and Iowa DNR Conservation Officers. Classroom courses are typically 12 to 15 hours in length, and held over a period of two to three days. In order to receive certification, a student must attend all sessions and pass the final exam.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1st, 1972, must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

Locally, Hunter Education classes are being offered:

July 20th in Panora, by the Guthrie County Conservation Board

August 12th in Hamburg, at Agrivision

And August 19th in Villisca, at the Villisca Community Building.