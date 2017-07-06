Ag/Outdoor

Officials with Shelby County ISU Extension and Outreach report the Southwest Iowa Pasture Clinics will address a wide variety of pasture management topics for producers who are looking for ways to optimize livestock and forage production practices and weed management strategies. This new field day will be hosted in five counties across southwest Iowa.

Each pasture clinic will cover information about beef cattle, forage, and watering systems, and will highlight features and challenges specific to the site. The clinics will be hosted by ISU Extension field specialists.

The programs will be 2-3 hours long with a meal included. Each pasture clinic will be interactive and include a resource guide. Please contact the local county extension office to RSVP for the event.