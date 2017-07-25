Southwest Iowa Pasture Clinics Scheduled – Cass County Event Set for August 7 near Wiota

Ag/Outdoor

Beef cattle producers in southwest Iowa are invited to a new type of field day in five locations this summer. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach beef specialist Chris Clark said the Southwest Iowa Pasture Clinics will address a wide variety of pasture management topics for producers who want to optimize livestock and forage production practices and weed management strategies. There’s no cost to attend any of the locations.

“Each pasture clinic will cover information about beef cattle, forage and watering systems, and will highlight features and challenges specific to the site. All are hosted by Iowa State extension specialists,” Clark said. “All programs are in the evening with a meal included. The time and session length varies by location.”

He said each clinic is designed to be interactive and will include a resource guide. To ensure adequate meal count and material availability, preregistration is required for each location. Contact the hosting county extension office as early as possible. Dates, times and host Extension Offices include:

– July 18, 5:30-8 p.m, Brad Z Ranch, 1454 Hwy 44, Guthrie Center. Contact: Guthrie County Extension Office, 641-747-2276

– July 25, 5-8 p.m., Stockwell Farms, 2879 Linwood Ave, Bedford. Contact: Taylor County Extension Office, 712-523-2137

– July 27, 5-8 p.m., Shelby County Extension Office 906 Sixth Street, Harlan for meal at 5 p.m., then Schwarte Farm, 1505 2200 St., Defiance. Contact: Shelby County Extension Office, 712-755-3104

– Aug. 7, 5-8 p.m., Advanced Beef Genetics, Fairview Rd, Wiota (1/8 mi E of N28). Contact: Cass County Extension Office, 712-243-1132

– Aug. 23, 5-8 p.m., Frazee Farm, 1080 230th St., Emerson. Contact: Mills County Extension Office, 712-527-3316

For general information about the clinics, contact Clark at 712-250-0070 or email at caclark@iastate.edu.