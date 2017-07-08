Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/8/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High 86. NW @ 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 65. SE @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Sunny w/a 30% chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms. Hot & humid. High 91. SW @ 5-10.

Sunday night: Mo. Cldy w/a 40% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Low 69.

Monday: P/Cldy w/a 30% chance of morning shwrs & tstrms. Continued hot & humid. High 93.

Tuesday: Mo. Cldy. High 91.

Wednesday: P/Sunny w/a chance of showers & tstorms. High around 90.

Friday’s High in Atlantic was 84. Our Low this morning was 57. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 85 and the low was 59. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 102 in 1937. The Record Low was 42 in 1908.