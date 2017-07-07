Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/7/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler & less humid. High 85. N @ 10-20.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 58.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 85. W @ 10.

Sunday: P/Cldy w/scattered showers & thunderstorms. High 88.

Monday: P/Cldy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms. High 90.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 90. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.), was 69. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 83 and the low was 59. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 107 in 1937. The Record Low was 41 in 1934.