Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/6/17

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny. High 94. SW @ 10-20.

Tonight: Partly cloudy w/isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low 66. SW-N @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 85. N @ 10-15.

Saturday: P/Cldy. High 85.

Sunday: P/Cldy w/isolated shwrs & tstrms. High 88.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 89. Our Low this morning, 64. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 89 and the low was 64. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 106 in 1937. The Record Low was 47 in 1967 and 2006.