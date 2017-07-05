Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/5/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; P/Cldy w/isolated showers & thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. High 90. S @ 10.

Tonight: Showers & thunderstorms ending this evening; P/Cldy overnight. Low 68. SE @ 5.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 94. SW @ 10-20.

Friday: A chance of morning showers; P/Cldy. High 86.

Saturday: Mo. Sunny. High 85.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 89. Our Low this morning, 62. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 88 and the low was 68. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 107 in 1911. The Record Low was 41 in 1972 .