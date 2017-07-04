Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 7/4/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; P/Cldy w/scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88. SE @ 10-15.

Tonight: Showers & thunderstorms ending this evening; P/Cldy overnight. Low 68. SE @ 5.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy w/scatt. Afternoon Shwrs & tstrms. High 90. S @ 10-15.

Thursday: Mo. Sunny. High 94.

Friday: A chance of showers in the morning; P/Cldy. High 86.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 90. Our Low was 64. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 76 and the low was 61. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 111 in 1936. The Record Low was 41 in 1967 .